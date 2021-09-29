NRA announces new date for 2022 annual meeting in Houston after canceling 2021 event

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits was to be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association announced it will hold its annual meeting in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022 after canceling this year’s event due to COVID-19 numbers in Harris County.

The annual meeting will be held May 27 to May 29, 2022.

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits was to be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

"Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits," the NRA said in a statement back in August. "This cancellation applies to all events and meetings that were scheduled in Houston."