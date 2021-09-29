NRA announces new date for 2022 annual meeting in Houston after canceling 2021 event

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association announced it will hold its annual meeting in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022 after canceling this year’s event due to COVID-19 numbers in Harris County.
The annual meeting will be held May 27 to May 29, 2022.
The 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits was to be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.
"Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits," the NRA said in a statement back in August. "This cancellation applies to all events and meetings that were scheduled in Houston."
The event would have showcased guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry, the NRA said.