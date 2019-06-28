BACLIFF, Texas — A search for a "possible downed aircraft" turned up nothing, Friday. Just before 2 P.M., the Coast Guard was called after a report an airplane went into the Galveston Bay, near Baecliff.

By Friday night, officials considered the report to be a false alarm.

Coast Guard told KHOU 11 News they sent a helicopter and a small boat to assist with the search.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they were also working with the Coast Guard.

No aircraft or crash debris was found.

