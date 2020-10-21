Man accused of shooting ex to death in northwest Harris County turns himself in

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says charges against Mann Austin Hayes, 21, are being upgraded to murder.

HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County has turned himself in, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff tweeted that Mann Austin Hayes, 21, was taken into custody without incident for the shooting death of Julie DeLa Garza, 20. He had already been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sheriff Gonzalez says those charges are being upgraded.

Wednesday night, the sheriff's office confirmed Hayes turned himself in at his attorney's office.

Breaking News: Hayes has been taken into custody without incident. The initial charge is being upgraded to Murder. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/hNIWC0z8Gi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2020

The shooting, which initially was thought to be a case of road rage, happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday along the Northwest Freeway/290 near Spring Cypress.

Deputies said DeLa Garza was riding in a pickup with her current boyfriend when the suspect pulled up behind them and opened fire.

Garza’s current boyfriend said he saw the suspect before shooting. He said Hayes was following them and eventually opened fire on the back window of his truck.

Hayes fled the scene and had been missing until Wednesday.