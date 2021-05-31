Video from inside the mall shows shoppers running toward the exits.

DALLAS — Dallas police said officers are responding after a reported shooting at NorthPark Mall on Memorial Day.

Details are limited right now, but police said in a tweet that one person is in custody.

At this time, police said they have not found anyone shot.

WFAA's Malini Basu spoke to one restaurant employee who was working in the food court area at the time.

“I was hiding in the bathroom for 10 minutes,” he said.

No other information was available.

