HOUSTON — Police said the northbound lanes on Highway 288 will be shut down for about a hour after a suicidal man jumped off the overpass near Reed Road Monday night.

The man is at the hospital in an unknown condition.

All mainlanes of Highway 288 were shut down for about an hour after police were alerted to the man walking on the bridge with a knife. He was threatening to jump.

Police have reopened the southbound lanes of Highway 288.

HPD plans on having a press conference shortly to provide more information on this scene.