Pedestrian struck, killed by 18-wheeler in NE Houston, police say

Houston police said a person was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler along North Wayside near Ley Road.

HOUSTON — A person was killed in a crash Tuesday in northeast Houston, according to police.

It happened along North Wayside Drive near Ley Road.

According to authorities, an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian, killing them.

