Local News Pedestrian struck, killed by 18-wheeler in NE Houston, police say Houston police said a person was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler along North Wayside near Ley Road. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video HOUSTON — A person was killed in a crash Tuesday in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened along North Wayside Drive near Ley Road. According to authorities, an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian, killing them. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube