North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say

Police in Princeton said they responded to the Lovelady High School homecoming dance on Saturday night.

PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said.

Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.

According to police, students reported seeing a threat on social media about a person with a gun who was supposed to be at the dance.

Police said they were "unable to substantiate the information" after officers and Princeton ISD staff spoke with students.

For safety precautions, officials decided to end the dance early, according to police. There were no injuries reported, police said.

In a letter to parents, Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said the district had no information that indicated a weapon was on the campus during the dance and that there were no gunshots fired.

McIntyre added that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the district's high schools on Monday.