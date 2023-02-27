North Shore head coach stepping away from school after 27 years

Jon Kay told KHOU 11 that "it's time to get uncomfortable" as he moves on with his coaching career.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — North Shore Mustangs head coach Jon Kay is stepping away from the program.

After 27 years, Kay confirmed to KHOU 11 that he will be joining the Rice Owls football staff as their new linebackers coach.

Kay finishes his time at North Shore after winning four state championships since 2015. In his last game as head coach, Kay lost in the championship to in-state rival, the Duncanville Panthers, 28-21 back in December.

"It's time to get uncomfortable," Kay said about the move as he embarks on a new part of his coaching career. Kay also said he told the team this morning ahead of Rice's first spring practice next week.

Arguably one of the best high school coaches in Texas, Kay said he's excited to adjust to the college game and that he has a lot of respect for what Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren has accomplished.