Pastor thankful no one was injured when truck crashed into north Houston church after Sunday service

Pastor Mark Cox said no members of the congregation were injured but the building sustained substantial damage.

HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police.

It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver of the other vehicle didn't stay at the scene.

Calvary Pentecostal Church of God pastor Mark Cox said they had just dismissed service when the truck slammed through the eastern wall of the church. He said it came within feet of hitting children, including his 7-year-old daughter. One of the kids was struck by a falling brick, but is OK, Cox said.

According to Cox, about 15 to 20 people were inside at the time.

"It sounded like an explosion and also there was a gas leak. Thankfully, nothing happened," Cox said. "God had his hand of protection upon all of our kids ... my wife ... I have a 7-year-old daughter. Everybody was fine and some of the kids were standing outside when it happened and nobody got hurt."

The church said no members were injured but police said someone in the truck was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.