Video shows man grab 86-year-old woman by the neck, forcing her into home

According to police, he assaulted the woman and stole from her.

HOUSTON — Houston police investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a man seen on home surveillance video putting an 86-year-old woman in a headlock while they say he stole from her.

It happened on Monday at a home on Robertson Street near Cavalcade in North Houston.

In the video, the victim is watering plants on her porch when the suspect approaches and starts talking to her. He then grabs her by her neck and pulls her into the house.

Video later shows him walking away.

He was wearing a gray shirt with blue and white stripes, long, baggy black shorts and black sneakers.

At this point, it’s not clear what was taken. Houston police say the woman was sent to the hospital.