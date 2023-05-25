He was just pumping gas in north Houston when this happened

A man appears to come out of nowhere, knocking the victim to the ground and robbing him.

HOUSTON — A man pumping gas in north Houston when he was knocked to the ground and robbed in an attack that was captured on surveillance video.

It happened on Wednesday, April 5, at around 10 p.m. at a convenience store on North Shepherd a block north of Wet Crosstimbers. The victim said he was standing next to his car when the video shows another man running up to him, hitting him, and knocking him to the ground.

The victim said he was hit several times in the head with a metal object. The suspect grabbed the man’s wallet and then took off.