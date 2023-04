According to Houston police, the wreck happened at around 3:20 p.m. They're asking drivers to avoid the area.

HOUSTON — One person is dead in a multiple-vehicle wreck in north Houston.

According to police, the wreck happened at around 3:20 p.m. along the North Sam Houston Parkway East service road near the Eastex Freeway.

At this point, we don’t have word of what caused the wreck. Houston police are asking drivers to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

Vehicular Crimes detectives are at the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred about 3:20 p.m. at 6100 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E. service road.



One person reported deceased.



Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #Hounews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/N6KCqSUG5t — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2023