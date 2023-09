The sheriff said it was unclear how long the child was underwater. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in water in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said this happened at a private park on Connorvale Road, which is off Aldine Westfield Road.

@HCSOTexas deputies have responded to a possible drowning at a private park located at 2026 Connorvale. A 2-yr-old was under water for unknown amount of time. The male toddler was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PQMMl5s5OP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2023