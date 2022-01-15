Employee of north Harris County Cracker Barrel shot during attempted robbery, authorities say

Investigators say the employee called to report being shot in the chest.

HOUSTON — An employee of a Cracker Barrel in north Harris County was shot this morning during an attempted robbery, according to officials.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, the employee was shot outside the restaurant in the 14800 block of the North Freeway a little before 7 a.m. Investigators say the suspect was trying to take her purse when he shot her in the chest.

Deputies responded and found her there. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators released the below images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477

UPDATE: The female who was shot at Cracker Barrel was a victim of an attempted robbery.

The robbery suspect was trying to take the female's purse when the suspect shot her in the chest.

