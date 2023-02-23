North Harris Co. residential fire started on accident by blowtorch, homeowner says

A homeowner said the fire accidentally started after he put down his blowtorch.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews spent hours putting out a massive fire in a residential neighborhood in north Harris County Thursday night.

A homeowner said the fire accidentally started after he put down his blowtorch. KHOU 11's Matt Dougherty spoke with the man, who repairs car headlights in his backyard.

He said he looked away for just a second and when he turned around, everything was on fire. He said everything he owns of any value has been destroyed.

“I was fixing one of the headlights, and I left my blower on, and thirty seconds later I saw a little explosion and the big fire after that," the homeowner said. "I tried to put it out but it was too big.”

Fortunately, he was able to get his wife and children out of the home in time. They, along with several dogs that firefighters said they rescued, are safe.

The homeowner said he doesn't know what he's going to do now.

Nearby properties were also impacted by the fire.

“Me and my dad were working on the trucks outside and as soon as we saw the fire we called 911 and the fire got really big really fast," said neighbor David Corpus.

As crews were fighting the fires, a popping sound could be heard. We're told that was ammunition exploding in every direction.

Fire crews said they had a tough time putting out the flames because there were no fire hydrants nearby. Fortunately, the fire was eventually put out.