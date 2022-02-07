HCSO: Two teens dead, man injured in shooting at north Harris County apartment complex

Investigators say the two people who were killed are 17 and 18 years old. They say the gunfire started at what may have been a pool party at the complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two teens are dead and another in the hospital after a triple shooting Friday night in north Harris County.

It happened at an apartment complex on Airtex just west of I-45. According to investigators, at around 10:40 p.m. Precinct 4 deputy constables arrived to a chaotic scene, where they found three people shot.

Two of those shooting victims, who Harris County Sgt. Dennis Wolfford says were 17 and 18 years old -- didn’t survive. The third person, a 20-year-old, was shot twice and is at the hospital. That shooting victim is expected to recover.

"There was a large group of people, possibly a pool party where some type of altercation occurred," said Wolfford. "Multiple people were discharging firearms directly in front of the leasing office at this complex. We don’t know who was shooting first. We have possible shooters detained. We’re still working to figure out who exactly fired the shots."

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and looking through surveillance.