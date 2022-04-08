Man dead after tires come off 18-wheeler on North Freeway, striking 2 vehicles, sheriff says

x
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead Thursday after tires came off an 18-wheeler on the North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident just before 4 p.m. and said it happened in the 20700 block of the North Freeway, in the Spring area.

Gonzalez said that it appears as if tires came off an 18-wheeler and hit two vehicles. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-45 was closed in both directions while crews worked at the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when/if they become available.

