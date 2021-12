The man was in a vehicle on the exit ramp to Quitman.

The North Freeway is shut down northbound at I-10 as police investigate a deadly shooting.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

Houston police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the North Freeway exit ramp to Quitman with a gunshot wound.

At this point, we don't have a lot of information on the shooting or if police are looking for anyone.