Nontraditional seasonal jobs expected during the upcoming holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas — The number of Americans filing for unemployment has fallen again slightly.

Last month, 751,000 people applied for unemployment benefits.

The figure means some people are being recalled to their old jobs while others are finding holiday season jobs.

Michelle Castrow, manager of Workforce Solutions, said there may not be as many traditional seasonal jobs this year.

However, the good news is that that some companies are hiring.

Amazon, Walmart, UPS, Home Depot and Lowe’s have all announced plans to hire thousands of seasonal workers.

“If you're looking to get back into the job market, if you’re looking to make that transition or perhaps even just get some extra holiday cash, seasonal positions are a great way to go," Castrow said.

In Houston, she said Workforce Solutions is seeing a number of job postings come available.

“So we still have seasonal retail positions or seasonal jobs related to the holidays,” Castrow said. “They’re just looking a little bit different.”

She said seasonal hiring will reflect how shoppers are preparing for the holidays.

“So if you’re going more online shopping, think about what goes into getting that item from where it starts to its end user,” Castrow said.

The Houston region added 20,000 jobs in September and more are expected heading into the end of 2020.

“Even though the unemployment number is still holding at 9.6 percent for the month of September, there are jobs that are coming back online," Castrow said.

She said it’s hard to track who is not hiring this year because of the pandemic, but the number of seasonal jobs is consistent with other years.