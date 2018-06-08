HOUSTON - A skyline can say a lot about a place and we're looking at them in cities around the world and how they compare to our very own Houston skyline.

Maybe we’re a bit biased, but our skyline has to be one of the best in the world, right?

To judge objectively, let’s check out the bare-bones numbers -- cities ranked by the number of towers -- basically, how many buildings are 150 meters or more.

Houston has 37 towers, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The oldest, the El Paso Energy Building, went up in 1962! It has 33 stories.

But the tallest is the JPMorgan Chase Tower. It reaches 1,002 feet off the ground - that’s 75 floors.

Four stories and 10 feet shorter is the Wells Fargo Plaza which comes in at No. 2.

You would have to climb 63 flights of stairs to get to the highest floor of Williams Tower (64 floors), it's Houston’s third largest skyscraper at 901 feet.

Even new towers won’t topple that Top 3.

Unfortunately, we fall a bit short compared to the rest of the world.

Hong Kong snags the top spot with 317 towers in the city's downtown area followed by New York City (263), Dubai (180), Shanghai (150) and Tokyo (145).

Houston is 29th on the list.

OK, well, what about just in the U.S.?

Houston places fourth behind NYC (263) Chicago (120) and Miami (46).

So, no, the Houston skyline is not objectively the best in the world, but you know what?

It still beat Dallas which was ranked No. 47 in the world and No. 7 in U.S.

