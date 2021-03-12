'Keep calm, Houston' | Local tamale makers so there's no shortage here

We stopped by Momma's Tamales in Bellaire where Ana Soria said she hasn't had any trouble finding ingredients.

HOUSTON — It’s tamale season in Texas, but there’s been talk of a possible shortage. Some businesses in Central Texas say their tamale prices are going up.

What about Houston?

“Keep calm, Houston. Just get those tamale orders in,” Daniel Hinojosa said.

“There is no issue with the tamales or the supply of tamales here in Houston that I know of.”

Hinojosa says he’s in good shape for tamale season this year. The price for the tamales he’s selling won’t increase at all.

We stopped by Momma's Tamales in Bellaire where Ana Soria said she hasn't had any trouble finding ingredients.

“No, it’s not affecting us in any way.”

She says the prices for her tamales will remain exactly the same as last year.