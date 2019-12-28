SPRING, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a crash involving a Lamborghini and a Land Rover in Spring.

Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the crash that happened Friday night in the 1500 block of Louetta Road at Holzwarth.

Officials said the driver of the Land Rover was making a U-turn on Louetta when he hit the Lamborghini.

The westbound lanes of Louetta are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

