No more free ride: Harris County is no longer waiving tolls on county toll roads

In order to protect its customers and employees, HCTRA will continue to maintain “hands-free” toll collection.

It was nice while it lasted, but Harris County will no longer waive tolls beginning Wednesday.

Harris County Commissioners Court voted to resume toll operations on county toll roads.

For drivers with EZ TAG accounts (and all other interoperable toll tag accounts) tolls will post electronically to their accounts as usual.

Customers without an EZ TAG should drive through and pay online. If the customer is unable to go online, a bill for the tolls will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

During this time, only tolls will be charged, no fees will be added for any nonpayment of tolls at the time of transaction.