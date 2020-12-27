No injuries reported after gas leak leads to explosion at southeast Houston home

Chief Sam Pena said the house is off of its foundation and destroyed. He said the house next door also has heavy fire damage.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is investigating an explosion at a home Sunday morning in southeast Houston.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6060 block of Doulton Drive. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said someone in the home smelled a gas leak. Centerpoint arrived at the home an hour later, and that’s when the explosion happened, Chief Pena said.

No one was injured in the blast.

