HOUSTON - A car crashed into the wall of a south side beauty store Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday off Scott Street.

The woman behind the wheel told police her brakes went out. She was not injured, but she was issued a ticket.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident at the store where several people were inside.

The racket was ear-splitting, and the impact was enough to split a wig.

“Everybody is OK, and that’s the good thing,” said Karen Gibson, a customer.

The car crashed just feet from the cash registers. When the people inside realized what caused the ruckus, a man pulled the driver out.

“A gentleman had to break the window to get the lad out. Thank God, that’s all it was," Gibson said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

