HOUSTON — A false 911 call is under investigation after a rumored shooting and lockdown at Madison High School on Tuesday morning, Houston police said.

Police confirmed there was no shooting, and a school district source said there was never a lockdown.

"At 9:45 am a call came in about a possible shooting at Madison High School. The call appears to have originated from the area of Westbury High School," HPD tweeted. "We have officers at both schools and there is NO evidence of a shooting at either school. No other info at this time"

The scare caused parents and students to turn to social media. Some claimed the rumored lockdown was actually a drill.

Police are present at both schools as the investigation continues. All classes are continuing as scheduled.

