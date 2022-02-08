'Bittersweet' | Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to shut down after 45 years

The creation of the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants started with Vincent "Bubba" Mandola and his wife Mary who first opened Nino's in 1977.

HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area will close their doors for good on Friday.

After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property.

The plot of land will be repurposed into a new dining destination that will be dubbed the "Harlow District" this fall.

The new dining destination will cover the same block as its predecessor, which stretched from West Dallas to West Clay. In addition, the area will include the Printing Museum and The HAY Center building, known to some as the old American Legion building.

The creation of the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants started with Vincent "Bubba" Mandola and his wife Mary who first opened Nino's in 1977. One small quaint restaurant quickly grew into a city block of Tuscan and Sicilian-inspired venues.

Bubba, a Vietnam war veteran, passed away in July 2020 at the age of 77 from heart failure.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions, bittersweet, you know,” Dana Corbett, the founders' daughter, said. “Prior to the restaurant business, mom was a bank teller and my dad drove a bread truck.”

She said getting into the restaurant business was her parents' dream.

“They were the cook, the manager, the accountant, the bartender, the dishwasher,” Corbett said.