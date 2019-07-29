HOUSTON — Fifteen workers were rescued Monday when a roof collapsed at a construction site in north Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.

Nine people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other six were treated on scene, officials said.

The site is in the 3400 block of N Main St.

HFD said the building is a hotel that has been under construction for the last year. Workers were pouring cement on the seventh floor when the roof collapsed.

Emergency crews used a ladder truck basket to rescue two of the workers.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw both workers being put on a stretcher from inside the building.

