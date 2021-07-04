'We are deeply concerned': Nike suspends Deshaun Watson sponsorship deal amid allegations, lawsuits

The women’s allegations range from exposure to sexual assault while massaging the Houston Texans quarterback over the last year, beginning in March of 2020.

HOUSTON — Nike has confirmed to KHOU 11 News that it has suspended its sponsorship deal with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson because of the lawsuits and allegations against him.

Nike released the following statement about Watson on Wednesday morning:

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Watson is backed by companies including Nike and Beats By Dre, CNBC reported.

The day before Nike's announcement, the first woman to accuse Watson came forward at a live press conference.

Later that same day, Watson's attorney said the accusations are the result of a failed blackmail attempt.

Deshaun Watson's first accuser goes public

The first of 22 women to sue Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct is no longer "Jane Doe No. 1." Ashley Solis went public with her story for the first time at a news conference Tuesday.

"It has taken me a long time to get to this point to come out publicly and speak my truth. I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore," Solis said. "I am here to take back the power and take back control."

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin later fired back and said Tony Buzbee asked for $100,000 in "hush money" for Solis before filing the lawsuit against the Texans quarterback. (Scroll down for Hardin's full statement.)

The massage therapist said Watson sexually assaulted and harassed her in her home on March 30, 2020 after contacting her through Instagram.