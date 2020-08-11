Nicolas Chavez's family looking for new location for memorial after he was killed by police

The property owner asked the family to move the memorial for Chavez, who was shot and killed by Houston Police on April 21. Police say he did not follow commands.

HOUSTON — The family of Nicolas Chavez is looking for a new location to put up a memorial for him after he was shot and killed by police on April 21.

The memorial was located at the corner of the East Freeway feeder road and Gazin Street where Chavez died. The family said the property owners are asking them to move it. Saturday, they gathered to remember Chavez and begin deconstructing the memorial.

"He didn't deserve to be taken the way he was, and with this being moved, it's like losing him all over again," said Jerry, Chavez's best friend. "He doesn't deserve to be taken down again."

Houston Police shot and killed Chavez after they said he did not follow instructions to put down a knife he was holding and that he also lunged at them.

I can’t imagine the pain Jessica, Nicolas’ fiancée, is feeling right now. They’re asking people to donate a space where they can relocate the memorial. @ImDavLewis @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MlZw0OZ1r5 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) November 7, 2020

"It was always meant to be pretty, and be some place where you can come and say hi and visit and talk to him," said Chavez's mother. "It's where I come to honor him."

Chavez's family said he was suffering from a mental health issue after a family dispute.

"No one's life should be taken because of mental health issues," said Dav Lewis, a community activist with 2nd Chances Life, a group that helps people leaving the jail system reintegrate into society.

The family is looking for a new location, and a wall to paint a mural of Nicolas. They are asking for help to find a wall and money to fund the mural.

"If someone out there can help us find a place, I guarantee it won't be ugly," his mother said.