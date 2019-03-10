HOUSTON — Condolences and messages paying tribute to fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal who was honored Wednesday have come from far and wide.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, the public information officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, shared photos and a heartfelt message sent by the New York Yankees organization. The photos show a wreath and a note from the MLB club.

“With our sympathies, our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dhaliwal family and the family of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” the note read.

RELATED: Honoring Deputy Dhaliwal | Thousands gather to pay tribute to fallen deputy

RELATED: Community honors Deputy Dhaliwal at growing memorial as he's laid to rest

Deputy Gilliland called the message a "very touching tribute by a classy organization.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a thank you to the Yankees.

Two ceremonies, a Sikh religious and a traditional law enforcement, were held Wednesday along with an End of Watch ceremony to honor Deputy Dhaliwal.