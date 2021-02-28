Cuomo asks state AG, top judge, to launch harassment probe

The move comes after legislative leaders had earlier criticized Cuomo's plan to appoint retired federal judge Barbara Jones to conduct the probe.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's special counsel says the state's attorney general and top judge will jointly appoint an independent lawyer to investigate claims of sexual harassment lodged against Cuomo by two former staff members.

The move comes after legislative leaders had earlier criticized Cuomo's plan to appoint retired federal judge Barbara Jones to conduct the probe.

Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, says the Democratic governor's administration has asked Attorney General Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, "to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer" to review the allegations. Garvey says the investigator's report will be made public.

James has asked for an executive order placing her in charge of the investigation and giving her subpoena power.

James released a statement Sunday about the investigation:

“Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary. Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office based on State Law (§ 63-8) and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.”

Garvey also released a statement Sunday:

"We will leave all decisions concerning the investigation to be made in the discretion of the independent counsel selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge."

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released a statement, advocating for subpoena power by the attorney general's office"