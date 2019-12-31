HOUSTON — Its' time to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 and what better way to celebrate the new year than with fireworks and celebrations. There's no shortage of options around the Houston area. Here are some of the events in and around Houston. Check here for more happenings around town.
Children's Museum of Houston
10am - 3pm
1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004
Kemah Boardwalk
1pm - 10:30pm
215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, Texas 77565
Redemption Square
8pm - 12:05am
250 Assay Street, Houston, Texas 77044
City Center
9:30pm - 12:30am
800 Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX 77024
Union Kitchen Boardwalk
9pm - 1am
9955 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433
Memorial City Mall
11am - 12:3pm
303 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX 77024
These are just some of the events happening around the Houston area for New Year's Eve. Here's a full list of ways to ring in 2020!
