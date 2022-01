The Houston Police Department said eight adults and one juvenile were taken into custody and charged for shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

HOUSTON — Nine people were arrested for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve, according to the Houston Police Department.

Chief Troy Finner said eight adults and one juvenile were arrested and charged. The juvenile is 13 and the adults ranged in age from 20 to 41.

"The only celebrating they did was in jail," Finner said in a statement on Saturday.