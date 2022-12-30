Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. The nightclub is open to anyone, not just those in recovery.

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you.

Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.

“We’re going to have a DJ, an amazing countdown and ball drop at midnight," Bree Brown said. "Our drink options are going to be a coffee bar. We’re also going to have mocktails,” Bree Brown said.

With about 3,000 recovery-based meetings in Houston a week, it’s an opportunity for the community to come together.

“When it comes to New Year's Eve, traditionally when you think of it, you’re celebrating with alcohol," Brown said. "That’s how it’s marketed, that is how it’s talked about and so it’s really, really important that we have this event and that we offer this to the City of Houston.

“We are all on our own journey of whole wellness, whether it is our physical health or our mental health, and I think it is really, really important for us as a community to be able to support all of us,” Brown said.

Clubgoers will not only be able to dance the night away but also have access to a wide-open space at the Railway Heights to play games or to catch a breeze of fresh air.

The pop-up nightclub will donate the proceeds to a good cause.

“This event this year is benefiting The Loved Ones Left Behind, which is a nonprofit organization that empowers families that have been affected by a suicide to recover through financial support,” Brown said.

Tickets for the event are still available.