SANTA FE, Texas — A woman helping the town of Santa Fe heal after the school shooting, needs help solving a tragedy of her own. Carol Gaylord's father was murdered and it's never been solved.

Royal Taylor Cumby, Jr. was shot to death on May 29, 1983. It was Sunday evening on Memorial Day Weekend. Cumby was pushed out of his car and killed at the intersection of 4 1/2 Street and Q Avenue. A witness saw two men take off in his 1981 Chevy Monte Carlo after the shooting. Later, investigators found the car dumped in La Marque.

All these years later, his daughter is now the director of the Santa Fe Resiliency Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. It offers free counseling and resources for anyone in the community impacted by the shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018.

"Being here at the resiliency center, I guess it's just made me think about it a whole lot more, especially in dealing with other people," said Gaylord.

Originally, police released a sketch of suspect they were looking for but no arrests were ever made. Now, Santa Fe Police are taking a fresh look at the case and for the first time submitting evidence for DNA testing.

If you have any information, call Santa Fe Police at (409) 925-2000. Cumby's case is also featured by the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. You can also contact them with tips at 1-800-252-TIPS.

