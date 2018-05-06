Investigators said Tuesday they are not currently planning to file charges against the parents of a 9-month-old girl from the Baytown area who died after being left in a hot car for nearly three hours.

That baby is the second child in Texas and the ninth in the country to die in a hot car in 2018. An average of 37 children die in hot cars each year nationwide.

“In the hustle and bustle of getting kids out and attending to other things, they apparently forgot that the 9-month-old had been left inside the vehicle,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County on Monday at the investigation scene near Baytown.

On Tuesday, the baby’s parents declined to speak with KHOU 11 about the incident.

Experts say one of the easiest, most effective ways for a family to lower the chances of leaving a child in a car is low-tech and costs nothing: leaving a purse, wallet, or even a shoe next to the car seat.

For those that prefer to use technology and have some extra cash, several apps and Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as E-Clip, Child Minder Soft Clip, Baby iRemind, and Driver’s Little Helper, will alert parents and even other people in their phone contact list via texts, calls, and alarms.

Houston firefighters recently showed KHOU 11 how the temperature inside an SUV with the windows rolled up and A/C turned off can soar to 130 degrees in just 30 minutes.

“At night, we also have, during the summer, temperatures (in the) 70s and 80s, and in a locked car, you can experience an emergency,” said Porfirio Villarreal of the Houston Health Department.

Car companies are also putting in alert technology in their newer vehicles. GM put in a rear seat reminder on the dash, and newer Nissan Pathfinders honk if drivers walk away without reopening the rear door.

Drivers can also use free apps like Waze to send them an alert once they arrive at their destination.

