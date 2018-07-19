HOUSTON - New owners of the old Spaghetti Warehouse have plans to make it “floodable.” Harvey destroyed the landmark restaurant along Buffalo Bayou. But future flooding may only do moderate damage.

“It’s an interesting proposal,” said David Bush of Preservation Houston.

Renderings filed by 901 Commerce, LLC with the City of Houston’s Archeological and Historical Commission show how the developers want to gut most of the interior. New courtyard-type space would be more easily rehabbed following a flood.

The structure keeps much of its circa 1912 integrity along the front façade.

“Even though the interior was very ornate in the restaurant, this was built as a warehouse,” Bush said. “So, it’s not like the interiors were ever very elaborate. There are some things that are OK."

It’s the latest example of architecture adapting to the threat of flooding. We’ve seen the same thing in other parts of Houston, including Meyerland, where families are raising flood-damaged homes. KHOU has also reported on H-E-B’s plan to build multi-level stores so ground floor parking lots can get wet without ruining second floor shopping areas.

“Obviously, anything in the flood plain is of concern,” Bush said.

The Archeological and Historical Commission still needs to sign off on the proposal. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and would need additional approval to qualify for federal funding.

Here’s a closer look at the application, including renderings of the proposed renovation:

