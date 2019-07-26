KATY, Texas — New pictures show the exact moment a private plane crashed into a Katy-area community center earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its just released report the plane was a rental. There was no flight plan for July 13 flight.

Noshir Medhora was the pilot and the only one who died in the fiery crash.

Investigators pulled some of the wreckage out of the community pool, but they couldn't find any signs of a mechanical failure.

