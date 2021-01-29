New photos, information released in mysterious disappearance of Texas State student Jason Landry

Investigators released a timeline of Landry's trip home to Missouri City for the holidays. But they're trying to figure out what happened after he crashed in Luling.

LULING, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has not given up hope in the search for Jason Landry, the 21-year-old Texas State student who has been missing since Dec. 13, 2020.

Landry was on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas when he vanished.

Investigators have gained access to Landry's phone and computer data, and they're hoping information on these two devices could lead to his whereabouts.

The most interesting discovery from his phone shows photos of him on the day he went missing. Landry looked to be in good spirits and he was wearing the same shirt that was found with the pile of clothes recovered by his father during the search.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies have also released new photos of Landry's wrecked car that was found during the search.

State troopers said it appeared Landry had been involved in a crash in a remote area in Luling off country backroads about 10 minutes from the town's downtown area.

Timeline leading to Jason Landry's disappearance

Dec. 13, 10:55 p.m. - Landry left his apartment in San Marcos with the intent to travel to his parents' home in Missouri City.

Dec. 13, 11:05 p.m. - Landry was driving his vehicle on Highway 80 and passes under I-35 in San Marcos.

Dec. 13, 11:07 p.m. - Landry continued to drive south on Highway 80 entering Caldwell County.

Dec. 13, 11:11 p.m. - Landry was in Martindale Texas, continuing south on Highway 80.

Dec. 13, 11:15 p.m. - Landry passes over SH130 on Highway. 80.

Dec.13, 11:24 p.m. - Landry entered the City of Luling on Highway. 80. As he goes through the intersection of Hackberry Street, where Hwy 80 becomes Austin Street, Jason quits using the Waze application and begins using the Snapchat application on his cell. Jason continues on Austin Street to the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 183 (Magnolia Ave.). It is believed that Jason continued straight through that intersection, continuing onto E. Austin. At this intersection, Jason’s digital footprint essentially stops. It is believed that he continues on E. Austin onto Spruce Street which turns into Salt Flat Road.

Dec. 14, 12:31 a.m. - Landry’s vehicle is found abandoned in the 2300 block of Salt Flat Road.

The approximate 67-minute window between the last data footprint from Landry and the discovery of the crash scene is what investigators are focusing on.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Texas Rangers and a team of retired Federal Agents and private investigators in attempting to locate Landry.

