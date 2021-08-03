New Orleans man found dead after trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace

Sheriff Lopinto said Harvey admitted to the shooting and to driving Vindel's vehicle to an area in New Orleans and abandoning the vehicle with Vindel's body inside.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man who reportedly went to Harvey to try to sell a dirt bike that he had advertised in an online marketplace was found shot to death Monday morning, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The body of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel was found early Monday in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in the Garden District. Lopinto said he was shot multiple times.

A 20-year-old Jefferson Parish man identified as Jalen Harvey was arrested Monday at an apartment on Manhattan Boulevard. Lopinto said he was seeking a first-degree murder count in the case.

He said that deputies found Vindel's dirt bike at the location in the 2100 block of Manhattan on a patio.

Lopinto said Harvey admitted to the shooting and to driving Vindel's vehicle to an area in New Orleans and abandoning the vehicle with Vindel's body inside.

Lopinto said he wasn't concerned what caused Harvey to shoot Vindel. He said the reason would come out in court but that a shooting death over a $2,800 dirt bike did not make any sense.

In addition, Lopinto advised residents that while making transactions over internet marketplaces is generally safe, he recommends people looking to do so arrange to make the transactions in a crowded, safe place like a grocery store parking lot.