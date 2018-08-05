Houston's Midtown neighborhood is hopping with development. In April, the city announced the area would be the home of a future innovation district, while construction began in January for Midtown's first high rise. Now, the neighborhood will add a massive restaurant and bar just a few blocks away from the recently opened Midtown Park.

Pour Behavior is expected to open this winter at 2211 Travis St., previously the site of a parking lot at the corner of Webster and Travis streets. Construction on the concept is expected to begin this fall.

