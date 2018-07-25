HOUSTON - Houston TranStar and the Harris County Flood Control District teamed up to unveil new mapping technology on their app and website that will let you know when the flooding risk is high along surface streets.

"For the freeways, we get good messages, but for the surface streets, we don't," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. "That's what today is all about."

Here's how it works: The system will use the Flood Control District's 170 existing rain gauge sensors all over the county.

"Anytime it rains 8/10ths of an inch during a 15-minute period at a certain gauge, there will be a three-mile buffer zone highlighted around that gauge," said HCFCD meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

It'll highlight as a bubble on a map. That three-mile warning zone will stay highlighted for 90 minutes or reset if heavy rains don't stop.

"That is going to indicate the potential of roadways are being flooded," Lindner said.

Emmett says it's a significant first step to give people another tool to dodge flooding during any rain event.

"Making it real time is difficult," Emmett said. "But giving people an idea of what areas they need to avoid makes a huge difference. It's going to be constantly improved as we move forward."

All you have to do is download the Houston TranStar app on your phone. It's available for free at the Apple App Store or on GooglePlay. The maps are also available here.

