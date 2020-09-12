New Houston jobs forecast shows 'bipolar year' ahead, could take 3 years to reach pre-pandemic job numbers

The Greater Houston Partnership predicts Houston could see 35,000 to 52,000 new jobs, but the exact amount will come down to whether COVID-19 gets under control.

HOUSTON — A new job forecast predicts economic growth for Houston in 2021 after a devastating 2020. COVID-19 coupled with a collapse in oil prices devastated Houston's economy in 2020.

350,000 jobs were lost in the pandemic's first two months.

"The virus is controlling everything right now," said Patrick Jankowski. "This is the worst recession that Houston has ever been through."

Jankowski is Senior Vice President of Research at the Greater Houston Partnership. His economic forecast aims to predict what Houston can expect the next few months.

Since May, Houston's recouped nearly 177,000 of those lost jobs. That's halfway back. Jankowski predicts Houston could see anywhere from 35,000 to 52,000 new jobs in 2021. Exactly how many will depend on public behavior.

"If people would just be more diligent with their masks, social distancing and get the vaccine, we'll be out of this a lot sooner," Jankowski said.

This holiday surge and explosion of cases will slow Houston down in early 2021 possibly forcing new restrictions.

"That's the real danger, we may have no choice," Jankowski said.

Houston could lose 40,000 jobs in January 2021 alone. A tough first quarter is ahead, but Jankowski believes if the virus can be controlled and the vaccine is successful, Houston could see job growth in the second half of next year.

Houston could even see major events return like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"The outlook is warm, it's not hot, but it's in a better place," Jankowski said.

Sectors like restaurants, hotels, entertainment, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and real estate should all continue to slowly bounce back.

Every industry is expected to grow except for energy and retail. Full recovery will undoubtedly take a lot more time.