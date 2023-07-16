3 new boutique hotels are being built in Montrose

A series of projects will add nearly 300 hotel rooms to the Montrose area.

HOUSTON — Three new boutique hotels are being built in a part of Houston that historically hasn't had many lodging options for visitors.

The Montrose district has plenty of bars, restaurants and boutique retail stores, but hotel options have been limited.

Hotel Saint Augustine

Earlier this year, an Austin-based group broke ground on Hotel Saint Augustine next to the Menil Collection campus between Richmond and West Alabama. It's a 71-room property and is expected to be completed in late 2024. The group -- Bunkhouse -- is also responsible for creating Hotel Saint Cecilia and Hotel San Jose in Austin, as well as Hotel Havana in San Antonio.

Hyde Park

A 52-key hotel at the intersection of Hyde Park and Stanford is still in the planning stages. The developers are working with the City of Houston to secure variances to move forward with a half-acre, seven-story project. The group behind this project is called Mighty Equites.

The Allen

Thompson Houston is building a new glass tower on Allen Parkway overlooking Buffalo Bayou. The 172-room hotel is being built by Thompson, which is recognized as one of the premier luxury brands within the Hyatt portfolio, according to Houstonfirst. This property will have 360-degree views, a massive pool deck and a full-service spa, among other features. The hotel is expected to open within months and is currently accepting reservations for stays from Nov. 1 and beyond. It's part of The Allen, a mixed-use project that includes luxury condos and retail space.