HOUSTON - It is a morbid business, but murderabilia, the selling of items of killers, is also a thriving business.

Current laws won't stop someone from profiting off the accused gunman in Santa Fe.

Texas law prevents convicted prisoners from profiting off their crimes. However, the accused Santa Fe shooter isn't convicted yet, leaving the door open for murderabilia dealers who could already be reaching out.

"That's a healthy chunk of Charles Mansion's hair," said Andy Kahan, a crime victim's advocate.

It may sound far-fetched, but it's for sale.

"These, believe it or not, are actual fingernail clippings from a California serial killer," said Kahan, who purchased the items over the years to help educate people across the county.

"It's one of the most nauseating and disgusting feelings," he says for a victim's family to find out someone is profiting from their loved one's killer online. "I wanted to learn who the dealers were, how it works, how it operates."

For almost 20 years, Kahan's been watch dogging the industry and says there's even a specific category for school shooters.

"These guys are no names, they're nothing, zero. Except for the fact that they went into a high school and shot and killed people and all of a sudden now people want to own a piece of them," he said.

Kahan says it's only a matter of time before dealers go after the Santa Fe shooter.

"It's not a matter of if. It will happen. They are going to reach out to him," he said.

"People are interested in crime," said William Harder, who runs a website called Murder Auction. "People do buy the items related to school shootings that goes without saying."

He's no different, he claims, from a documentary filmmaker or an author writing a book.

"Victim's rights ends where my rights begin. Nobody should be able to tell me that I can or cannot sell my personal property," Harder said.

Lawmakers have certainly tried. Texas Senator John Cornyn introduced bills several times to stop the sale of murderabilia, but they never passed. So there's still a handful of sites still out there where for thousands of dollars you can buy things like the Virginia Tech shooter's calculator.

"We really need federal legislation," Kahan said.

It's a painful reminder for him that the fight is far from over.

"I think we owe victims the dignity and the respect by doing everything we can to shut this industry down," he said.

We contacted Sen. Cornyn's office to see if after the Santa Fe shooting, he'd consider taking up the bill again. His staff told us he will be looking into it.

Cornyn sent us a statement, saying, "Sensationalizing violent crimes and violent offenders is sickening and wrong. By putting an end to the sale of murderabilia, we can help crime victims achieve closure and ensure the horrors they experienced are not exploited for profit."

