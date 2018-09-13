HOUSTON – New details were revealed in court documents in the murder case of a woman found dead in a recycling bin.

Harris County prosecutors upgraded the charge against Alex Akpan, 24, to murder Wednesday evening.

Court documents state his mother, Esua Akpan, was the one who discovered the body of 23-year-old Titilola Irene Yemitan in their west Harris County home.

Titilola Irene Yemitan

Akpan’s mother said she came home and went to his room to check if he was home. When she went into the bedroom, she saw a large recycling container in the room.

She said it wasn’t normal for him to have it in his bedroom since it was mostly kept in the backyard.

She then lifted the lid of the container and saw a human foot. The mother said she tipped the container over and saw a woman inside.

The woman called her ex-husband to come over, and they attempted CPR on the victim, she said. When EMS arrived at the scene, they pronounced the victim dead.

Alex Akpan was originally arrested on Sept. 5 on a charge of tampering with a corpse before it was upgraded to murder Wednesday.

Meanwhile, medical examiners needed help identifying the body. They publicly released a flyer with photos of the victim’s clothes on Monday. Authorities identified Yemitan two days later. Medical examiners said her cause of death was strangulation.

Alex Akpan remains in custody without bond.

Family of the woman killed Yemitan said she knew Akpan for less than a month and wants the public to know she was loved.

Yemitan loved fashion and family, her cousin Laolu Davies told KHOU 11 News.

Though bullied in high school over her skin tone, Yemitan was always smiling and carried herself with confidence.

“Despite circumstances, no matter how gloomy they might seem, she was always just someone who had a positive attitude that things would somehow work out when all was said and done,” Davies said.

It is why her family cannot understand her death.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of Akpan’s relationship with Yemitan. However, her family said he was a new friend.

“That was the extent of their relationship,” Davies said. “It was very short-lived. It didn’t span beyond the month of September, and within the same month, her life was brought to an end.”

While Yemitan’s family grieves, they want everyone to know she was loved and mattered.

