KATY, Texas — Katy’s newest entertainment/event destination is holding a job fair for those interested in joining their team when the facility opens in March.

The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will be holding their job fair at the Best Western Premier located at 1549 Westborough Drive in Houston.

The job fair will be in the ballroom there from Tuesday, Jan. 14 to Friday, Feb.21. They are hiring for about 350 positions from culinary to mechanics, video games and more.

The job fair will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Applicants can tap here for information on how to apply.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is set to open on March 3 at 1230 Grand West Blvd. along the Katy Freeway just east of the Grand Parkway.

The event center will feature high-speed super-karts, a multi-level European style track, an indoor putt-putt course, state of the art arcade, a restaurant, laser tag, zip line and racing simulators like professional racers use.

It also has cool virtual reality games and rides.

