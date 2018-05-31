HOUSTON – Houston’s Third Ward is getting younger, richer more diverse and for long-time residents harder to afford. Property taxes four times what it cost 15 years ago have people begging for affordable housing. Still, some remain leery of one of the few being built in the city.

On Cleburne near Highway 288, construction on two corners will bring half-million dollar condos and low-rent apartments with a health clinic and fitness center. The apartment complex is designed to be lesbian, gay, bi and transgender friendly but open for all people over 62-years-old who meet income guidelines.

“It’s a good thing but is it going to be inclusive of us,” Shona Jordan, a homeowner said.

Some neighbors doubt there is room for people currently living in their community.

“I’m concerned about the neighbors that have been here for over 20, 30 years,” Jordan said.

According to Houston Neighborhoods statistics, since 2000 Houston’s age 65+ population grew. The number of people making $100,000 and property values inside the loop did too.

Jordan sees plenty of people priced out. Finding affordable housing is a citywide issue that hurts Montrose Center clients too. Several complained to the center’s director that they were turned away from certain complexes that do not allow unmarried partners to be roommates.

So five years ago the center began collecting private and public financial support. They searched for land. Eventually, they took a donated lot in Third Ward.

“I can’t tell you how many seniors that have seen the drawings or have heard me talk and they come up to me and say when is it going to happen,” Ann Robison, executive director of the Montrose Center said. “They’re really excited.”

Skeptics challenged Robison in a civic club meeting where she promised that the coming complex is for all qualified seniors. Doubt remains, though.

“We’re not running away,” Robison said. “We’re going to operate it and run it for the long run.”

The City of Houston received $1.5 billion in relief assistance from HUD earlier this year. Most of that money is earmarked for affordable housing.

