HOUSTON — The owner of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing issued his first statement since the deadly blast last Friday.

"It's heartbreaking to see our neighbors struggle," John Watson said. "Who is at fault and who will pay for damages...cannot be determined at this early stage."

In the meantime, investigators are at the blast site in northwest Houston digging through debris trying to figure out what caused the explosion that killed Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena.

RELATED: Families struggle to deal with life after huge explosion rattles homes

RELATED: Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of man killed in explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing

The explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing at 4500 Gessner was heard and felt across the city at about 4:24 a.m. Friday. It caused significant damage to hundreds of nearby homes and businesses and left a debris field that stretched at least two miles.

The early-morning blast has many people nervous about what could be lurking next door to their homes. The information is out there, but sometimes it's hard to track down.

Several people said they didn't know the potential for such a devastating explosion was next to their homes for so long.

"I knew buildings were back there but I didn’t know that was back there. I did not have any idea," one homeowner said.

Several victims shared the same story.

"We never knew. No. And I feel so guilty, to be honest with you. Because, I found this place for her," said Rebecca McKeehan, whose mother's home, she said, is a total loss.

The problem? An easily searchable public database of chemical facilities in Texas doesn't exist.

After there were four plant fires in the span of five months last year, Harris County demanded to see the numbers.

"These chemical facilities are in neighborhoods all across town, from Baytown to Spring Branch," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

RELATED: 4 plant fires in 5 months: Report reveals Harris Co. still can't adequately track air quality

KHOU

KHOU

KHOU

There are nearly 3,000 chemical facilities that are found in every corner of the county. 1,700 of them house "extremely hazardous substances." Some of the facilities reportedly have more than 10 million pounds of hazardous chemicals on site.

"We are at the mercy of the company to confirm what’s in there. They’re only required to say what they had there, the year prior. And if they violate the law, there’s very little to lose, for them," Hidalgo said.

The county is suing companies and requesting the largest fines.

City commissioners recently approved a state-of-the-art air, water and soil monitoring network. The county's HAZMAT crew also recently got more resources to help them battle the next chemical fire.

"But this is all about responding. In terms of prevention, that falls with legislation," Hidalgo said.

Homeland Security plays a role in the dissemination of information and said there is actually a danger in publicly releasing the locations of chemical facilities.

Until a public database is required, residents will continue to live in fear.

"If you’re close to a refinery, you know there’s a big danger. But, I never in my mind would imagine that something like this would happen (here)," Pedro Arjona said.

A town hall for those impacted by the deadly explosion is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4703 East Shadowdale Drive, Houston, Texas 77041. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the American Red Cross, Mental Health America, Memorial Assistance Ministries, city departments and elected officials.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter